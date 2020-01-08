URI police collect 3,000 toys for local charities

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The University of Rhode Island Police Department collected more than 3,000 unwrapped toys, winter clothing, bath products and food during the department’s Stuff-a-Cruiser toy drive, the university announced Dec. 20.

Officers collected the items at Walmart on Ten Rod Road in North Kingstown last month. The drive supported Children’s Friend in Providence, the Providence Center, Frank Olean Center Inc. in Westerly, Welcome House in South Kingstown and Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

In a statement, URI Police Sgt. Erica Vieira, who coordinates the drive along with multiple officers, said the wish lists from shelters grows each year, but the department still fulfills the requests “thanks to the kindness of Rhode Island residents.”

“It warms our hearts to know that we not only have helped put a smile on a child’s face when they open their gifts on Christmas morning, but we feel content knowing that they also received some essential items such as a new coat or boots to get them through the winter,” Vieira said.

