URI receives record $2M athletic endowment; renames football practice field

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The University of Rhode Island has received a $2 million gift from alumni Mark S. Cruise and his wife, Sue, establishing a new athletic endowment and securing naming rights to the school’s football practice field. The university says the contribution is the largest single monetary gift in URI football program history. The bulk of the donation – $1.5 million – will create the Mark ’81 ’84 & Sue ’84 Cruise Endowed Scholarship, which will provide annual support to student‑athletes with financial need, with preference for football players from Cruise’s hometown region of Brockton, Mass. The scholarship will benefit students who demonstrate grit, determination and pride, characteristics the university associates with blue‑collar communities. Details on scholarship amounts will be released later. Pending approval from both the URI Board of Trustees and the Rhode Island General Assembly, the football practice field next to the Ryan Center and Meade Stadium will be renamed the “Mark S. Cruise ’81 ’84 Football Practice Field.” An additional $500,000 from the naming rights portion of the gift will support renovations to URI’s football locker rooms and Meade Stadium. University leaders praised the Cruises’ commitment, citing both its symbolic and practical impacts. “This generous gift from Mark and Sue Cruise sends a signal nationally that donors see value in both URI and our football program,” said Mark Antonucci, CEO of the URI Foundation and vice president for advancement. “They want to invest in the university and help student‑athletes succeed on the field and in the classroom.” Interim Athletic Director Brittney Miles said the support reinforces the program’s momentum. “Mark understands what it means to get a scholarship to come play here,” Miles said. “This will have a major impact for many generations of football players, and we are so grateful for their significant contribution.” A Brockton native, Mark Cruise arrived at URI on a full football scholarship and went on to become one of the program’s standout players. He started every game throughout his four‑year collegiate career, was named the team’s most valuable player by the Providence Grid Iron Club during his senior season in 1980 and earned second‑team All‑Yankee Conference honors. He signed free‑agent contracts with both the New England Patriots and the Dallas Cowboys before being inducted into the URI Athletic Hall of Fame in 2002. Cruise said his own experience shaped his commitment to giving back. “I know it’s not easy to put food on the table, let alone send kids to college,” he said. “I also know URI will allocate the funds to those kids in need who have a desire to work hard and thrive.” He added that he hopes the gift “creates a multiplier effect where other alumni, friends and former student-athletes can help these students in need in their own way.” Professionally, Cruise founded the Providence‑based Virtus Group in 2003 and has spent more than four decades helping families with financial planning. He and Sue, who holds degrees in education and communicative disorders from URI, raised four children and remained active in youth athletics. Sue later worked as a speech pathologist in both Connecticut and Rhode Island before focusing full‑time on raising their family. “To me, Mark Cruise represents everything that defines the University of Rhode Island football experience,” Head Coach Jim Fleming said. “This donation validates our program and underscores the importance of football at URI.” The gift comes during a period of significant success for URI football. The Rams are coming off their most successful season in 40 years, finishing 11–3 overall and an undefeated 8–0 in conference play in 2025. The team earned its second consecutive berth in the NCAA FCS Tournament and reached the second round. URI has posted six straight winning seasons, its longest streak in the program’s 131‑year history. During renovations to Meade Stadium – part of an $85 million overhaul of URI athletic facilities – the team will play its 2026 home schedule at Centreville Bank Stadium in Pawtucket. The Meade Stadium renovation is scheduled for completion ahead of the 2027 season.