PROVIDENCE – Researchers from the University of Rhode Island and Rhode Island School of Design have been awarded $3.4 million in federal funding for collaborative projects to study climate change and enhance resilience, Rhode Island’s congressional delegation have announced.

The awards, from the U.S. National Science Foundation’s Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research, will allow the schools to partner with

other research universities on multidisciplinary, four-year projects to develop strategies to enhance community resilience to climate change.

“I am grateful for the continued support of Rhode Island’s federal delegation in securing more than $3.4 million dedicated to research and implementation projects related to climate resilience,” said Dr. Bethany Jenkins, vice president for research and economic development at URI. “This funding will empower students and faculty to partner with colleagues at other institutions over the next four years to address the impacts of climate change and design solutions for mitigation and adaptation that center social equity and climate justice.”

EPSCoR awards are made through merit-based proposal reviews and are designed to ensure competitive U.S. research dollars reach diverse geographic areas.

“It is in RISD’s core to experiment, to iterate, to think through complex problems, and to design elegant solutions,” said RISD Provost Touba Ghadessi.

The planetary issues we face hold deep meaning for Rhode Island communities who see first-hand how climate change affects daily life. On behalf of RISD, I extend my gratitude to our delegation who truly understands the importance of multidisciplinary research to augment climate resilience.”

The awards will support interdisciplinary research teams to advance climate change research and build resilience in disproportionately affected communities nationwide. The teams, which include a diverse array of academic institutions and partners from government, industry and nonprofits, will leverage their collaborative efforts to develop climate adaptation and mitigation strategies, expand STEM opportunities and drive economic growth.

The grants include:

Equitable Nature-based Climate Solutions, which includes partnerships across New Hampshire, Kentucky and Rhode Island. The project utilizes a transdisciplinary approach through community hubs to understand, design and implement socially equitable nature-based solutions for increased climate resilience. URI is slated to receive $1.4 million over four years to carry out this project, and RISD is slated to receive $514,746.

Risks, Impacts, and Strategies for Coastal Communities: Advancing Convergent Science to Support Climate Change Adaptation & Resilience. This project, which includes partnerships in Delaware, Rhode Island and South Carolina, will address compounding climate hazards affecting coastal communities, such as flooding and salinization, affecting coastal communities, while increasing scientific literacy and strengthening workforce diversity by developing climate research, education and workforce development infrastructure. URI is set to receive $1.5 million over four years to carry out this project.

“Rhode Island’s world-class institutions are on the leading edge of research and innovation, and are well-positioned to strengthen our defenses from climate change,” said Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D.-R.I. “This federal funding will help URI and RISD develop smart, regional strategies to build resiliency, and help lead our planet to climate safety.”