URI’s Rhode Island IDeA program receives $1.2M federal grant

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The University of Rhode Island’s Rhode Island IDeA Network of Biomedical Research Excellence certificate program has received a $1.2 million U.S. Department of Labor grant, allowing the program to continue workforce development training within the biomedical and biotechnology industries for the next three years.
Launched in 2023, The URI program offers free training modules and instruction on operating molecular and cellular analysis equipment, as well as training in scientific methods and data analysis. Such courses include basic lab skills, biological data science, cell and tissue culture, DNA manipulation and fluorescence microscopy, the university said.
The program previously operated with more than $600,000 from the R.I. Department of Labor and Training. In a statement, Bongsup Cho, director of RI-INBRE and professor of pharmacy at URI, said the program is a “great activity” now being supported with federal dollars, with the government seeing this “a great opportunity in workforce development.”
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.