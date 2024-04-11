USA Today 10Best ranks Newport 6th best coastal destination in U.S.

NEWPORT – Rhode Island's City by the Sea has been named one of the top 10 best coastal destinations in the U.S.
USA Today 10Best, a travel and lifestyle website owned by Providence Journal parent Gannett Co., ranked Newport sixth in its poll of the top 10 coastal destinations. Nominees were named by an expert panel and voted on by readers to determine the best in the country.
“This Rhode Island town has a little something for everyone, from breweries and wineries to regattas and Gilded Age mansions – and that's just the start,” USA Today 10Best editors said. “Go paddleboarding or sailing, visit the International Tennis Hall of Fame, hike along the Cliff Walk with gorgeous ocean views, or simply stroll about downtown to grab a bite and do some souvenir shopping.”
Newport was the only New England coastal town to be ranked.
Stuart, Fla., was the best coastal town, according to USA Today 10Best. Saugatuck, Mich., was second followed by Key West, Fla., Gulf Shores, Ala., and Pismo Beach, Calif., to round out the top five.
Sandusky, Ohio, was seventh, followed by Cape May, N.J., Washington Island, Wis., and Long Beach, Wash.
The full report can be found here
.