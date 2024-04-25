Vacant waterfront property in Barrington sells for $1.15M

BARRINGTON – A 0.75-acre property on the waterfront recently sold for $1.15 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the buyer in the transaction.

The land is located at 11 Mathewson Road, close to the Police Cove Park and Boat Ramp, a public boat launch and park on the Barrington River, which leads out to Narragansett Bay.

The sale of the vacant land is the highest-priced land sale in Barrington since March 2023, and it is the highest-priced land sale ever recorded on Mathewson Road, according to Residential Properties, which cited the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The property includes a deep-water dock and 128 feet of water frontage on the harbor, according to Residential Properties.

“This spectacular waterfront 0.75-acre lot enjoys gorgeous panoramic views of the harbor, yacht club and points south,” Residential Properties said.

According to the town’s online property tax evaluation database, the waterfront lot was most recently valued by Barrington property assessors in fiscal year 2023 as being worth $1.21 million.

Residential Properties sales associate Nancy Weaver represented the buyer as the selling agent in this transaction.

According to the quitclaim deed, a public record of the transaction, the land was sold by Antonio Arruda and Aida Arruda, as trustees of The AAA Realty Trust of Seekonk, to Anoka Real Estate LLC, of Barrington, which is operated by Alfred Almeida, according to corporate reports filed with the R.I. Department of State.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.