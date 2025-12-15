Vatn Systems raises $60M in Series A funding

DEFENSE TECHNOLOGY company Vatn Systems of Portsmouth has closed a $60 million Series A funding round to advance its autonomous underwater vehicles for its military and commercial customers.
DEFENSE TECHNOLOGY company Vatn Systems of Portsmouth has closed a $60 million Series A funding round to advance its autonomous underwater vehicles for its military and commercial customers.

PORTSMOUTH – Defense technology company Vatn Systems Inc. has closed a $60 million Series A funding round to advance its autonomous underwater vehicles for its military and commercial customers.  The funding round was led by Bravo Victor Venture Capital, with participation from new investors such as Hanwha, Geodesic Capital, Airbus Ventures, Dauntless Ventures, Trousdale Ventures,

