Venturini plans to retire from hospitality association after 35 years

CRANSTON – After 35 years at the helm of the R.I. Hospitality Association, Dale J. Venturini confirmed Wednesday she is stepping down, effective February 2024.

In a statement which included in an email invitation to her retirement party scheduled for March 4 at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick, Venturini championed “Rhode Island’s hospitality community, its many vibrant businesses, and equally exciting owners, managers, and proprietors.”

“To say it has been an honor and pleasure to work alongside each and every one of you is an understatement,” she continued.

Chief Operating Officer Heather Singleton will assume the role of interim president and CEO while the board of directors’ executive committee finds a replacement.

- Advertisement -

RIHA has more than 800 food service and hospitality members across Rhode Island. In addition to leading industry lobbying efforts and labor advocacy on Smith Hill, Venturini oversaw the R.I. Hospitality Education Foundation and the organization’s training academy. She is the former president of the International Society of Restaurant Executives and current R.I. Convention Center Authority commissioner, as well as board member of the Providence-Warwick Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Preservation Society of Newport County.

“I cannot overstate our appreciation for Dale’s commitment to our industry over these past three decades,” said RIHEF Chairman David DePetrillo. “A colleague and a friend, I have had a front-row seat to her forthright leadership and ability to do what it takes to keep our industry strong, economically vital, and successful. She will be missed.”

PWCVB Executive Director Kristen Adamo, said she considers Venturini “a mentor and friend,” and was a pioneer for woman working in an industry where management roles were largely male dominated.

“There is no woman working in our hospitality industry that’s doesn’t owe her a debt of gratitude,” she said. “Her departure leaves a huge void.

Adamo also credited Venturini for being a driving force of state initiatives such as “Take it Outside,” the outdoor dining grant program which became a lifeline for many restaurants during the pandemic.

“You learn a lot about somebody when times are tough,” she said. “And it’s not like Dale had to prove herself, but she certainly did.”

Launched in 1963, Venturini’s tenure began after founder of the Capital Grille, Ned Grace; Bill DeAngelus Jr. of Twin Oaks; and Ted Fuller, then owner of Gregg’s Restaurants, approached her to lead the organization, at the time called the R.I. Hospitality and Tourism Association.

“Their belief in me and unwavering support along the way helped fuel my love, commitment, and passion for our industry,” said Venturini.

The industry was hammered during the pandemic years and subsequent restrictions, a time which Venturini called “among the most trying of my career.”

Many long-time establishments closed, and employers had trouble finding adequate staff.

These “uncharted waters” led to new funding opportunities and new state legislation to benefit the industry, including changes to unemployment benefit regulations and allowing restaurants to serve alcoholic beverages to-go.

Venturini said she informed the executive committee in August 2023 that she planned to retire in early 2024.

“While this decision came a bit later than I had originally planned, I wanted to make sure that I stayed to guide our industry and keep us strong during our most challenging time in history,” she said.

RIHA board chairman David Smiley said Venturini helped shape the association into what it is today.

“In many ways, her name is synonymous with Rhode Island’s hospitality industry,” he said.

Reached for comment Wednesday, Venturini said her post-retirement plans are two-fold: “to get my golf handicap down and to travel!”

(Update: Comment added throughout)

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.