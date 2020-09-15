Venus de Milo to close, property for sale

SWANSEA – The iconic Venus de Milo banquet venue is closing and the property is for sale for $4.8 million.

The 60,000-square-foot wedding and banquet venue is closing due to the financial pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the company’s owner, Monte Ferris, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported on Tuesday. The family-owned business opened in 1959.

The property spans 7 acres abutting Route 6 with an address of 75 Grand Army of the Republic Highway.

The fare served at Venus de Milo will continue on via another company, Venus Foods. The restaurant’s food will still be available for takeout from Jillian’s Sports Pub & Grill on Route 103 in Somerset.

Ferris said that those who have booked the facility will be issued immediate refunds. The closure is expected to permanently impact 100 workers.

The property has been listed by MG Commercial.