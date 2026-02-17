WalletHub: Providence 17th-best state capital to live in

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced on pbn.com on March 23rd.

PROVIDENCE

– The city is the 17th-best state capital in the nation to live in, according to a recent study by WalletHub.

The personal finance website based in Florida evaluated all 50 state capitals using 48 different measures across four key dimensions, affordability, economic well-being, quality of education and health and quality of life, to determine which one offered the best living conditions. Each state was given an overall score from 0 to 100, with 100 being the best.

According to the data, Providence ranks fourth for economic well-being, fifth for quality of life, No. 20 for quality of education and health and No. 44 for affordability, for an overall score of 53.01.

Hurting Providence's score is its ranking with the third-highest unemployment rate but a plus is its ranking of fifth for lowest crime rate.

Austin, Texas, is the best state capital to live in, according to WalletHub. That city ranks No. 1 for both economic well-being and quality of health and education, No. 4 for affordability and No. 10 for quality of life. Raleigh, N.C., Atlanta, Madison, Wisc. and Boise, Idaho rounded out the top five.

Jackson, Miss., ranked last on WalletHub’s report. That city ranks No. 37 for affordability, No. 48 for both quality of education and health and quality of life and No. 50 for economic well-being.

Concord, N.H., is the best New England capital city to live in, according to WalletHub. That city ranks No. 14 for affordability, No. 12 for economic well-being, No. 24 for quality of education and health and No. 25 for quality of life.

Montpelier, Vt., is ranked No. 16, Boston is ranked No. 23 and Hartford, Conn., is ranked No. 43.

The full report can be found here

In 2025, Providence ranked No. 20 overall, up from No. 25 in in 2024 and No. 35 in 2023.