Warwick cannabis producer announces partnership with Colorado company

WARWICK – On the heels of the state legislature last month voting to legalize recreational marijuana, producer and distributor Hangar 420 is expanding its operations through a new partnership with a Colorado-based cannabis company.

The deal, a commercial packaging, licensing and distribution agreement with Colorado-based Long Play Inc., highlights New England’s emerging role in the industry as recreational marijuana is increasingly accepted in the region, said Hangar 420 spokesperson Lisa Throckmorton.

“The deal showcases how West Coast brands are working to establish a foothold in the area,” Throckmorton said, “with the New England market as a prime and expanding territory, with Rhode Island legalizing recreational use starting later this year.”

Hangar 420’s 18,000-square-foot production facility opened in June 2021 with room for flexibility in anticipation of growing demand in the state’s marijuana market. The company cultivates and manufactures various medical marijuana products and will move into the recreational sphere following the state’s legalization vote.

- Advertisement -

Long Play most notably licenses Willie Nelson’s cannabis brand, Willie’s Reserve.

The brand “aligns well with our commitment to innovation and mission to bring premium and rare cannabis products to Rhode Island,” said Joe Dilley, Hangar 420 director of postproduction.

“Their product will be an immediate addition to our medical marijuana offerings and will undoubtedly be a popular asset as we prepare to meet the consumer demand for recreational at the end of the year,” he said.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. Contact her at Voghel@PBN.com.