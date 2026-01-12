Warwick lighthouse, once available for free transfer, remains slated for auction

WARWICK – A historic lighthouse originally available for free transfer is set to hit the market for auction.
In May 2023, the U.S. General Services Administration issued a notice of availability, making the Warwick Neck Lighthouse available for free transfer.
But in May 2025, the GSA listed
the property as "coming soon for public sale via online auction." This status remains unchanged as of Monday, according to the GSA.
The lighthouse, located on a 1.3 acre estate at 1350 Warwick Neck Ave., is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The lighthouse began operating in 1827 and features a 51-foot-tall tower, as well as a two story, 2,618 square-foot home with three bedrooms and a two-car garage.
The U.S. Coast Guard currently operates the lighthouse, according to the city of Warwick's website. The city previously acquired the Conimicut Shoals Lighthouse in 2004.
The city did not immediately provide an update on its relationship to the Warwick Neck Lighthouse's transfer and auction.
The GSA listed five other historic northeastern lighthouses as available for free transfer in that announcement: Nobska Lighthouse in Falmouth, Mass.; Plymouth/Gurnet Lighthouse in Plymouth, Mass.; Little Mark Island and Monument in Harpswell, Maine; Lynde Point Lighthouse, Old Saybrook, Conn; and Erie Harbor North Pier Lighthouse in Erie, Penn.
The lighthouse has been vacant since its last occupant, a coast guard officer, retired in 2012, according to the Warwick Neck Improvement Association.
In a July 2023 victory for public access advocates, the U.S. National Park Service agreed to turn over Beavertail Lighthouse in Jamestown to the R.I. Department of Environmental Management; Sandy Point Lighthouse on Prudence Island to the Prudence Conservancy; and the Watch Hill Lighthouse in Westerly to the Watch Hill Lighthouse Keepers Association.
Those agreements followed multi-year processes with the National Park Service, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and U.S. Department of Interior.
The GSA expects to list an auction date once the agency and the U.S. Coast Guard complete due diligence requirements.
Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.