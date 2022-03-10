Warwick nursing homes and assisted living facility bought for $27.5M

WARWICK – A nursing home administrator and investor from Brooklyn recently bought three facilities in Warwick for a total of $27.5 million, according to property records.

Louis Gellis recently bought the Sunny View Nursing Home property at 83 Corona St. for $4.8 million. Gellis, who goes by “Josh,” also bought the Brentwood By The Bay Assisted Living facility at 4040 Post Road for $14.6 million, along with the neighboring Brentwood Nursing & Rehabilitation facility at 4000 Post Road for $8.1 million. The Brentwood and Sunny View facilities are located about 3 miles away from each other.

The Sunny View Nursing Home has 57 skilled nursing beds. Brentwood Nursing & Rehabilitation has 57 skilled nursing beds. The Brentwood By The Bay Assisted Living facility, which opened in 2017 next to the nursing home, contains 68 units and provides a concierge service to residents, with a nursing staff on duty.

Gellis first filed letters of intent to operate the facilities with the R.I. Department of Health in November last year. A review of his application for effective control as the licensed administrator of the nursing homes is still pending as of early March, according to the department.

- Advertisement -

Gellis bought the property as the principal behind several limited liability companies, buying the properties from P&R Corona Realty LLC, 4000 Post Rd LLC and 4040 Post Rd LLC.

The Brentwood facilities were owned and long operated by the Miga family, with the late Richard Miga Sr. and his wife, Patricia Miga, first establishing the Warwick nursing home in 1974. The Miga family also owned the Sunny View Nursing Home, which was established in 1960. Richard Miga Jr. led the family business.

Efforts to reach Gellis and the current nursing home management for comment on this story were unsuccessful.

According to his application for effective control of the facilities, Gellis also has an ownership and operator interests in several other Rhode Island nursing homes, including the West View Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in West Warwick; Stillwater Assisted Living and Skilled Nursing Community in Smithfield; and Overlook Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Burrillville.

Outside of Rhode Island, Gellis has an ownership interest in the Delmar Nursing & Rehabilitation nursing home in Delmar, Del., and Rosewood Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Rensselaer, N.Y.

“Mr. Gellis has a proven track record in Rhode Island, as well as outside of the state, in owning and operating skilled nursing facilities,” according to his application for effective control of the Brentwood nursing home. “All of the facilities are in good standing and are proud of the quality services provided to all residents.”

Marc Larocque is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockPBN.