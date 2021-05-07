Warwick waterfront home sells for $1.79M

WARWICK – Waterfront property at 276 Channel View Ave. has sold for $1.79 million, the highest home sale in the city since 2019, according to Residential Properties Ltd.

Residential Properties represented the buyers. The seller was represented by Benchmark Associates Inc.

The property, located on Warwick Neck, spans 1.29 acres and features an in-ground pool, a boat dock and a cabana.

The 4,800-square-foot home has three bedrooms, three bathrooms and two half baths, a sauna and “spa-like” bathroom in the master suite with a jetted tub and walk-in shower, RPL said. The home was built in 2002.

The buyers were Hermond and Jenik Ghazarian, and the seller was Jingjing Wu, according to property records.

