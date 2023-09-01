Was the Warwick City Council right to bar a resident from a public meeting for trying to discuss allegations of ethical misconduct involving one of its members?

The American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island Inc. on Aug. 28 filed a federal lawsuit against the Warwick City Council after a resident was barred from speaking at a council meeting about allegations of ethical misconduct aimed at one of its members.

The lawsuit claims the City Council violated Robert Cote’s First Amendment rights to freedom of speech and freedom of petition.

Cote in July during a council public comment period tried to discuss allegations regarding the role of council member Donna Travis in the purchase of land from the Oakland Beach Real Estate Owners Association. Travis cut off Cote from speaking about it, claiming it did not involve city government – and had a police officer remove him from the meeting.

Travis later said she relied upon an unwritten City Council policy against “personal attacks” during the public comment period when deciding to ban Cote from speaking.

