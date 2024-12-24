Washington Trust awards $18K in grants to R.I. nonprofits during holiday season

WESTERLY – The Washington Trust Co. has made charitable contributions and in-kind donations to 40 local nonprofit organizations to support their outreach efforts this holiday season, the bank announced Monday.

“Washington Trust truly values our local communities and is committed to supporting organizations that provide basic needs and family services to our neighbors in need,” Edward O. “Ned” Handy III, Washington Trust chairman and CEO, said in a statement. “Especially during the season of giving, our entire team is proud to support the organizations that are the cornerstones of our communities as they work to ensure no one goes hungry, and everyone has the opportunity to experience the joy of the season.”

In an effort to support food distribution efforts throughout the Ocean State, the Washington Trust Charitable Foundation, ahead of the holidays, awarded $1,000 grants to 18 hunger relief agencies in Rhode Island.

Grants were made to the following organizations:

Better Lives Rhode Island and Federal Hill House, both in Providence.

Comprehensive Community Action Program in Cranston.

Coventry Community Food Bank in Coventry.

East Greenwich Interfaith Food Cupboard in East Greenwich.

Good Neighbors Community Kitchen and Food Pantry in East Providence.

Helping Hands of Block Island in New Shoreham.

Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale in South Kingstown.

North Kingstown Food Pantry in North Kingstown.

Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry in Cumberland.

Rhode Island Center Assisting Those in Need in Hopkinton.

Saint Anthony Kitchen Ministry in North Providence.

Saint Vincent De Paul Food Pantry in Smithfield.

TAP-IN in Barrington.

The W.A.R.M. Center and the Jonnycake Center of Westerly, both in Westerly.

Tri-County Community Action Agency in Johnston.

Warwick Department of Human Services in Warwick.

In addition to the grants donated by the Washington Trust Charitable Foundation, Washington Trust employees at each bank branch location and back-office departments worked with local organizations to assist in their holiday gift giving programs. In total, the team supported 22 different nonprofits and community efforts, providing toys, gifts, gift cards and more to help fill family wish lists, the bank said.

Partner organizations the bank worked with included: