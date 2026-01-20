Washington Trust delivers $75K to 12 nonprofits through checking drive

WESTERLY – The Washington Trust Co. has delivered $75,000 to 12 nonprofit housing, food and social service organizations across Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut through its Checking + $225 community checking campaign, the bank announced.

Recipients were selected directly by new account holders, according to the bank.

The campaign, launched in celebration of the bank’s 225th anniversary in 2025, provided $200 to each new customer who opened a checking account between May and November, along with a $25 donation from Washington Trust to a nonprofit of the customer’s choice.

The participating nonprofits included Amos House, The FLY Initiative, Rhode Island Community Food Bank, Rhode Island Free Clinic, South County Habitat for Humanity, Tides Family Services, The WARM Center, CT Foodshare, Eastern Connecticut Housing Opportunities, Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center, Greater Boston Food Bank and NeighborWorks Housing Solutions.

To boost the impact of the campaign, Washington Trust said it raised its contributions to guarantee each organization received at least $1,000.

“I feel better knowing I may have made a difference in someone’s life through my donation to them,” said a Gloucester resident who selected Amos House as her nonprofit of choice.

A Warwick couple said they selected Tides Family Services as “a memorial to our late good friend, Brother Timothy Balfe, and for the education programs provided by Tides Schools.”

Meanwhile, a Westerly resident who is a single mother of two children said she picked The WARM Center as her nonprofit of choice because “they’ve helped my family when we were struggling.”

Rhode Island Free Clinic CEO Jessica Eagles said the “support will make a real difference for the uninsured patients we serve,” adding, “it’s truly heartening to see how strongly your customers believe in the mission of the Free Clinic.”

Edward O. Handy III, Washington Trust chairman and CEO, said the campaign “reflects our commitment to making a positive impact where our customers live and work, and we’re proud to support organizations that share our mission of helping people thrive.”

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.