Washington Trust finances mixed-use redevelopment project in Mass.

WESTERLY – The Washington Trust Co.’s Commercial Real Estate Group recently helped to finance a Massachusetts mixed-use redevelopment project, according to a news release.

The financing to Quarry Milford LLC will help pay for acquisition and redevelopment of a nearly 200,000-square-foot retail center in Milford, Mass., into a mixed-use retail and industrial space, the release stated.

Borrower RJ Kelly Co., a New England commercial real estate firm, plans to convert two vacant box stores into industrial flex space and reposition existing retail. Once finished, the property will offer more than 140,000 square feet of industrial flex space and 55,000 square feet of retail space.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.

- Advertisement -