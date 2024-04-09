Washington Trust honors employees with $6K in contributions to local nonprofits

WESTERLY – The Washington Trust Co. recently recognized six employees for their exceptional leadership, teamwork and community service during the company’s annual Employee Fest, the bank announced.

To celebrate the employees, the Washington Trust Charitable Foundation donated a total of $6,000 to local nonprofit organizations chosen by the award winners.

“We are proud to honor these outstanding employees for their extraordinary service,” Edward O. “Ned” Handy III, bank chairman and CEO, said in a statement. “Washington Trust’s continued success as a community bank and recognition as a best place to work is due to the spirit, dedication and service excellence provided by employees like Peter, Jenny, Diane, Thea, Louis and Vanessa.”

The Spirit of Washington Trust Award was presented to the following employees for customer service excellence, teamwork, high standards of performance, dedication and service to others:

Peter Curtis , senior documentation specialist, loan operations, directed a $1,000 donation to St. Michael’s School in Pawcatuck, Conn.

senior documentation specialist, loan operations, directed a $1,000 donation to St. Michael’s School in Pawcatuck, Conn. Jenny Mistrik, officer and Westerly McQuade’s branch manager, directed a $1,000 donation to the Frank Olean Center in Westerly.

Diane Lynch, vice president, consumer lending, directed a $1,000 donation to the Down Syndrome Society of Rhode Island in Warwick.

In 2023, Washington Trust employees volunteered more than 8,100 hours of their time with local nonprofit organizations, according to a news release. Employees who demonstrated extraordinary voluntary community service and contributions were presented with the Community Service Award and the Stella Nova Award: