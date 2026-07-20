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WESTERLY – Washington Trust Bancorp Inc., the parent company of The Washington Trust Co., on Monday reported a $16 million profit for the second quarter, a 21% increase from $13.2 million posted during the same period last year. The earnings were 83 cents per diluted share, compared with 68 cents for the second quarter of

WESTERLY – Washington Trust Bancorp Inc., the parent company of The Washington Trust Co., on Monday reported a $16 million profit for the second quarter, a 21% increase from $13.2 million posted during the same period last year.

The earnings were 83 cents per diluted share, compared with 68 cents for the second quarter of 2025.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $93.8 million for the period, down 2.2% from $95.9 million a year ago, but a decrease in the bank's interest expense offset that decline. Revenue after including interest expense was $60.5 million, up 11.4% year over year and also surpassing Street forecasts.

Net interest income totaled $41.8 million for the quarter, up 12.4% from $37.2 million a year ago

Net interest margin – a key metric that measures the difference between interest income generated from loans and investments and the interest paid on deposits and other funding sources – increased to 2.73% from 2.36% in the second quarter of 2025, an expansion of 37 basis points.

Washington Trust said the improvement reflected the absence of amortization expense associated with a previously terminated cash flow hedge, as well as higher earning asset balances and lower funding costs.

“Washington Trust delivered another strong quarter, highlighted by growth in our commercial and industrial lending business, continued expansion of our deposit base, and solid performance across our business lines,” Chairman and CEO Edward O. “Ned” Handy III said in a statement.

Noninterest income totaled $18.6 million for the quarter, up 8.8% from $17.1 million in the second quarter of 2025, driven by higher wealth management and mortgage banking revenues.

Wealth management revenue increased 10.9% year over year to $11.2 million from $10.1 million, while mortgage banking revenue rose 13.3% to $3.4 million from $3.0 million.

Meanwhile, noninterest expense totaled $39.0 million, up 6.8% from $36.5 million in the second quarter of 2025, primarily reflecting higher salaries and employee benefits.

The bank reported provision for credit losses of $1.6 million for the quarter, down 60% from $4.0 million a year earlier.