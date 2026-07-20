Washington Trust Q2 profit rises 21% on lending growth, higher margins

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WASHINGTON TRUST Bancorp Inc., parent of The Washington Trust Co., reported a $16 million profit for the second quarter of 2026, up 21% year over year. / PBN FILE PHOTO/SCOTT KINGSLEY
WASHINGTON TRUST Bancorp Inc., parent of The Washington Trust Co., reported a $16 million profit for the second quarter of 2026, up 21% year over year. / PBN FILE PHOTO/SCOTT KINGSLEY

WESTERLY – Washington Trust Bancorp Inc., the parent company of The Washington Trust Co., on Monday reported a $16 million profit for the second quarter, a 21% increase from $13.2 million posted during the same period last year. The earnings were 83 cents per diluted share, compared with 68 cents for the second quarter of

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