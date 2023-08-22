WashTrust pledges $200K in support of San Miguel School capital campaign

WESTERLY – The Washington Trust Charitable Foundation has pledged $200,000 toward a capital campaign for the San Miguel School in Providence, The Washington Trust Co. announced.

The school’s STAR Campaign has a goal of $6 million. The bank’s contribution will fund construction of a new roof and ventilation system for the school; a new STEAM Center for science, technology, engineering, art and math studies; a student and family support center; and student scholarships, according to a news release.

The campaign was co-chaired by Washington Trust Chairman and CEO Edward O. “Ned” Handy III and his wife, Polly, along with Joseph J. MarcAurele, former Washington Trust chairman and CEO and current Washington Trust board member, and his wife, Meredith.

“San Miguel is an amazing school, and I am proud to support their efforts both personally and professionally,” Handy said in a statement. “The School helps boys from diverse, challenging, and underserved backgrounds by providing a holistic education, which allows them to discover their unique interests and talents for future success.”

San Miguel Executive Director John Wolf president Joseph and Meredith MarcAurele with the Miguel Medal for their longtime contributions and support of the school during a 30th anniversary celebration at Rhodes on the Pawtuxet in Cranston earlier this year.

“Washington Trust has been a generous contributor to the School and we are grateful for their continued partnership,” Wolf said in a statement. “We especially want to extend our sincere appreciation to Joe and Meredith MarcAurele for their tremendous leadership, guidance, and contributions over the years.”