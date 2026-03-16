WaterFire Providence announces 2026 season

PROVIDENCE – The 2026 WaterFire season will include eight full lightings, six partial lightings and four Starts at Sunset lightings on the Micheal S. Van Leesten Memorial Bridge, the arts nonprofit WaterFire Providence announced Monday.
The season will officially kick off on May 30 with a full lighting commemorating Rhode Island School of Design's commencement and reunion weekend. The opening night also marks a major milestone for WaterFire as the organization celebrates its 500th lighting.
The season will also feature a full lighting on the Fourth of July, commemorating the 250th anniversary of the country’s founding.
All lightings will begin at sunset. However, the full lighting events will feature onshore programming and vendors that will be open and available prior to the lightings.
The nonprofit vowed to expand full lightings from six last year to at least eight this summer after the city of Providence authorized a $3.75 million sale-leaseback deal of its headquarters, which supporters said was crucial to put the nonprofit on solid financial footing.
This season, two large-scale exhibitions will be held at the WaterFire Arts Center, including an event from June 8-12 that the organization describes as “an immersive sonic environment” that “transforms the Main Hall into a navigable landscape of sound, vibration and light built from environmental recordings in Iceland.”
And running from July 2 to Aug. 30 will be “America, Unfinished?!,” which invites visitors to explore the American experience through a constellation of artworks and immersive installations.
“Each WaterFire season reminds us of the power of art to bring people together,” said WaterFire Providence Executive Director Mark Allan. “WaterFire will continue to celebrate the creativity and unique spirit of Greater Providence, creating a shared experience that unites our communities. We are looking forward to a revitalized experience, with new depths of contemplation and new heights of celebration.”
The nonprofit organization is offering 500 torchbearer positions throughout the 2026 season, available at select full and partial lightings and allowing supporters to take an active role in lighting the fires.
Also at the WaterFire Arts Center on Sept. 16 will be the 10th Annual FireBall Gala. And WaterFire Providence will assist in coordinating a torch procession for the Day of Portugal Rhode Island on June 7 in 195 District Park.
The full 2026 WaterFire schedule will take place as follows (subject to change due to weather):
- Saturday, May 30 – Celebrating WaterFire’s 500th Lighting
- Friday, June 12 – Basin Lighting
- Thursday, June 18 – Juneteenth & RI Pride Partial Lighting
- Friday, July 4 – Full Lighting: Commemorating 250 Years of American Independence
- Thursday, July 9 – Starts at Sunset Lighting
- Friday, July 17 – Basin Lighting
- Saturday, Aug. 1 – Full Lighting
- Friday, Aug. 14 – Basin Lighting
- Saturday, Aug. 29 – Full Lighting
- Sunday, Sept. 6 – Full Lighting
- Thursday, Sept. 17 – Starts at Sunset Lighting
- Saturday, Sept. 26 – Full Lighting
- Saturday, Oct. 3 – Partial Lighting
- Saturday, Oct. 17 – Full Lighting
- Thursday, Oct. 29 – Starts at Sunset Lighting
- Saturday, Nov. 7 – Full Lighting
- Saturday, Dec. 11 – Holiday Basin Lighting
- Thursday, Dec. 31 – Starts at Sunset Lighting
WaterFire events attract approximately 1 million visitors to Providence annually, according to WaterFire Providence, the independent, 501(c)3 nonprofit that organizes the yearly programming. This attendance generates $114 million in spending and $9 million in direct tax revenue to the state each year, the nonprofit said.
Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.