WaterFire Providence announces 2026 season

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THE 2026 WATERFIRE season will officially kick off on May 30 with a full lighting commemorating Rhode Island School of Design's commencement and reunion weekend. / COURTESY R.I. TOURISM DIVISION

PROVIDENCE – The 2026 WaterFire season will include eight full lightings, six partial lightings and four Starts at Sunset lightings on the Micheal S. Van Leesten Memorial Bridge, the arts nonprofit WaterFire Providence announced Monday. The season will officially kick off on May 30 with a full lighting commemorating Rhode Island School of Design’s commencement

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