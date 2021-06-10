Waterfront home in Barrington sells for $2.5M

BARRINGTON – A custom-built, waterfront home in Barrington has sold for $2.5 million, yielding the highest price per square foot for a home in the town, according to Engel & Volkers East Greenwich, which represented the seller.

The home at 1 Fessenden Road covers 3,083 square feet. The buyer was an out-of-state resident who was attracted to the luxury options of Rhode Island, according to Emilio DiSpirito, the license partner at Engel & Volkers.

Listed at $2.3 million, the property sold May 28 for almost $200,000 above asking price at $2.5 million. The per-square-foot price was $810 per square foot.

The property was sold by Edward St. Angelo Jr., trustee of the Edward St. Angelo Jr. 2011 Declaration of Trust, to James F. and Sharon E. Fortune, according to town real estate records.

