Waterfront home in South Kingstown sells for $2.3M

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – A home on the waterfront of Point Judith Pond recently sold for $2.3 million, making it the highest home sale per square foot in the town since 2022, according to Residential Properties Ltd., citing data from the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The Cape Cod-style home at 73A Fire Lane 3 is perched high on a hill, tucked down a private lane just north of Jerry Brown Farm with panoramic views of Point Judith Pond. The 1,525-square-foot home contains two bedrooms, one full bathroom and one half-bathroom.

The 1½-story home, with a wood-shingle and clapboard exterior, was constructed in 1942, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

The property comes with an 822-square-foot, east-facing dock on a secluded area of the beach, according to Residential Properties, which represented the seller.

The home also includes a 300-square-foot wooden deck and a stone fireplace.

The sale of the property included a neighboring lot at 73A Fire Lane. The lot with the home on it is 0.89 acres and was most recently valued by South Kingstown property assessors in 2024 as being worth $1.33 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

Residential Properties sales associate Mary Ann Lisi represented the seller in the deal as the listing agent for the property.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Carolyn Skaggs to Reid Real Estate & Investment LLC, a limited liability company based in Narragansett that is operated by Michael Martone, president of construction company Martone Inc.

