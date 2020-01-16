Waterplace unit sells at top price

PROVIDENCE – A condominium at Waterplace sold recently for $1.2 million at $634 per square foot, the highest price ever paid on a per-square-foot basis for the tower.

Unit 1514 extends the length of the front side of the building’s 15th floor and offers skyline views, as well as an overview of Waterplace Park.

The interior includes a large great room with a dining space, sitting space and living area with a dry bar and entertainment center. The private balcony overlooks downtown. The two bedrooms each have a private bathroom and a walk-in closet. Built in 2009, the building is located at 200 Exchange St.

The seller was identified in real estate records as Donna M. Paolino, trustee of the Donna M. Paolino Trust, who purchased the property for $554,800 in 2017 with Joseph R. Paolino Jr.

The buyers were identified in real estate records as James and Rosanne Feldt.

The unit was sold by sales associates Kira Greene and Michael J. Sweeney of the Greene|Sweeney Team for Residential Properties Ltd.

