‘We need help right now’: AS220 seeking $100K by June 30 for operations

ARTS NONPROFIT AS220 in Providence says it needs to raise $100,000 by June 30 to avoid making
ARTS NONPROFIT AS220 in Providence says it needs to raise $100,000 by June 30 to avoid making "drastic cuts," according to Co-Executive Director Shauna Duffy. / PBN FILE PHOTO/CHRIS BERGENHEIM

PROVIDENCE – The financial picture that is being painted at AS220 is not a pretty one. And the nonprofit that supports local youth artists on Empire Street is seeking emergency help from the community while waiting for potential further help from the state. AS220 in an email to the community states it needs to raise

