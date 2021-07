PROVIDENCE – The number of people collecting weekly continuing unemployment benefits in Rhode Island declined by 1,665 to 57,855 last week, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training said Friday.

The number of people collecting continuing claims in the state has decreased by 9,185 since the week ended June 20.

The number of initial claims, including refiles, declined sharply week to week, dropping from 35,287 to 9,219 last week.