West Greenwich farmhouse sells for town record $1.6M

WEST GREENWICH – A modern farmhouse near the rural W. Alton Jones Campus of the University of Rhode Island recently sold for $1.6 million, making it the most expensive home sale in the town in 20 years, according to Engel & Volkers, who represented the sellers in this transaction.

The inside features custom finishes and high-end materials, including a gourmet kitchen with Mouser cabinetry, quartz counters, Thermador and Bosch appliances, custom Mathew Brothers windows, spa-like bathrooms, French white oak hardwoods and an oversized mudroom with pet shower.

The first-floor luxury primary suite has 9-foot ceilings, large windows offering views of the backyard, an entrance to an oversized back deck and pool, custom closets, and a full primary bath with a heated floor.

Outside is a custom-built inground Gunite saltwater pool and hot tub.

The town assessed the home at $5.34 million in fiscal 2024, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

Ludovica Viti of Engel & Volkers represented the seller, David Stukus. Sam Alba of Remax Innovations represented the buyer

Fransisco J. Sanchez.

The projected tax assessment for land and property is expected to be around $876,000 according to the town tax assessor's office.

The four-bedroom,In the neighborhood is the Alton Jones Campus, a largely undeveloped 2,300-acre retreat that has been closed since 2020.