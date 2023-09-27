West Place Animal Sanctuary a finalist for Land Rover Defender Service Awards

TIVERTON – Local farm animal rescue nonprofit West Place Animal Sanctuary is a finalist for Land Rover USA’s annual Defender Service Awards.

The awards program, in its third year, recognizes registered nonprofits in the United States and Canada for their respective support for the local communities they serve. This is the second time that West Place Animal Sanctuary has been named a finalist for the program and the only New England-based finalist in the Honoree category.

The winner will be chosen via public voting on Oct. 4 and receive a customized Land Rover Defender vehicle.

West Place Animal Sanctuary Executive Director Wendy Taylor said in a statement that the new Land Rover would give the organization the capability to reach areas that are difficult to access to reach animals in need.

“As an official response partner for the ASPCA [American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals] and one of the few organizations serving farm animals and wildlife, we’ve been needed in areas where there are no roads and have had to rely on personal vehicles to rescue and transport large animals to the sanctuary and veterinary hospitals,” Taylor said. “Winning a Land Rover Defender would give us the capability to navigate further, the capacity to expand our reach and the spirit to achieve more.”

Those who wish to vote for West Place Animal Sanctuary for the award can do so by visiting the nonprofit’s website.

