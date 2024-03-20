West Warwick man jailed 8 years for running Ponzi scheme

By
-
A WEST WARWICK man was sentenced to eight years in prison for conducting a decadeslong Ponzi scheme that defrauded millions of dollars from investors and evade his taxes, the U.S. Department of Justice says. / COURTESY U.S. DISTRICT COURT
A WEST WARWICK man was sentenced to eight years in prison for conducting a decadeslong Ponzi scheme that defrauded millions of dollars from investors and evade his taxes, the U.S. Department of Justice says. / COURTESY U.S. DISTRICT COURT

PROVIDENCE – A West Warwick man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for conducting a decadeslong Ponzi scheme that defrauded millions of dollars from investors and for evading his taxes, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Thomas Huling, 60, orchestrated a scheme between 2009-2018 to defraud investors by promoting several investment projects,

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display