Westerly, 4 Brown University Health hospitals earn high patient safety grade from Leapfrog Group

PROVIDENCE – Four Hospitals within the Brown University Health system and Westerly Hospital recently earned an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group.

The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit focused on upholding the standard of patient safety in hospitals and ambulatory centers. The Brown Health hospitals earning this designation were: The Miriam Hospital in Providence; Newport Hospital in Newport; Saint Anne’s Hospital in Fall River; and Morton Hospital in Taunton. Rhode Island Hospital in Providence earned a “B” grade for fall 2024.

The national distinction recognizes facilities that prioritize patient safety through protecting patients from preventable harms and errors. The grading system is peer-reviewed and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually.

“This recognition highlights the dedication of our entire team at Brown University Health. We are steadfast in protecting those we serve, preventing harm and reducing errors, ensuring that every patient receives the safest, most compassionate care possible,” said Sarah Frost, chief of hospital operations and president of Rhode Island Hospital and Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

Saint Anne’s, which Brown Health recently purchased from Steward Health Care, has earned an “A” safety grade 26 consecutive times since the grading system was established in 2012, and is only one of 12 hospitals in the country to do so.

“As a community hospital, Saint Anne’s Hospital has had a long-standing commitment to providing safe, high-quality care to our community’s patients,” said Carole Billington, interim hospital president and chief nursing officer. “Even with new and unique challenges every year, our staff and providers are dedicated to upholding high standards of care that work to minimize harm to patients. We’re enormously proud of our entire team’s dedication to a culture of safety that has resulted in Leapfrog’s Straight ‘A’ grade for the past 12 years.”

Leapfrog assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade to general hospitals based on more than 30 national performance measures reflecting accidents, injuries and infections, as well as the systems that hospitals have to prevent harm.

Over the past year, Westerly Hospital, which is operated by Yale New Haven Health, has improved its grade from a “B” in the spring and fall of 2023.

“The safety of our patients is our most important priority and the focus of every interaction, every decision and every patient-care plan,” said Rich Lisitano, president of Westerly Hospital. “I’m extremely proud of our team at Westerly Hospital for their exceptional performance and collaboration in keeping our patients safe in our care.”

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.