Westerly Care Center sponsors virtual cancer summit

WESTERLY – Westerly Care Center is the main sponsor for this year’s cancer summit held by The Partnership to Reduce Cancer in Rhode Island.

The annual free event, scheduled for Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., will take place via Zoom.

Dr. Robert D. Legare, associate professor of clinical medicine at Yale Cancer Center and medical director at Smilow Cancer Hospital Care Center in both Westerly and Waterford, Conn., is this year’s keynote speaker.

His lecture is titled “Archetype or Genotype – Universal Themes and Precision Medicine: A Dichotomy Toward Cure.”

Dr. Samuel Zwetchkenbaum, director of dentistry and chief of oral health at the R.I. Department of Health, will speak about oral cancers, and Dr. Karen Kayser of the University of Louisville will examine psychological and social issues that cancer patients encounter during their battle with the disease.

Cancer survivor Linda M. Dziobek is also on tap to speak about the benefits of creativity when dealing with health challenges such as cancer. She plans to demonstrate how to make a Mala bracelet.

Continuing-education credits are available for attendees. To register, or to find more information, visit prcri.org/annual-cancer-summit.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.