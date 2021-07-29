Westerly church donates $20K to affordable housing project

WAKEFIELD BAPTIST CHURCH has committed to making a $20,000 matching gift donation to South County Habitat for Humanity for its Faith Build Project in Westerly. / COURTESY SOUTH COUNTY HABITAT FOR HUMANITY
WESTERLY – Wakefield Baptist Church, at 236 Main St. in the Wakefield village of South Kingstown, has committed to making a $20,000 matching gift donation to South County Habitat for Humanity for its Faith Build Project, located in Westerly. The Westerly duplex has two units for affordable homeownership; one is dedicated to a local veteran…
