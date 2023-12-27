Westerly fire district files lawsuit in continuing shoreline access dispute

THE WEEKAPAUG Fire District on Dec. 22 filed a lawsuit challenging a public shoreline accessway in Westerly. / PBN FILE PHOTO/DAVID LEVESQUE
WESTERLY – In the latest of a series of shoreline access disputes, the Weekapaug Fire District has filed a lawsuit contesting a path's proposed status as a public accessway to the shore. The lawsuit, filed on Dec. 22 in R.I. Superior Court, is the fire district's most recent move opposing the proposal and holds that…


