Westerly Hospital earns pediatric emergency medical services designation

PROVIDENCE – Westerly Hospital has achieved recognition as a Pediatric Innovator by the Rhode Island Emergency Medical Services for Children, a program of the R.I. Department of Health that serves as the local chapter of the Emergency Medical Services for Children federal initiative.

The designation is the highest distinction awarded by the organization.

To earn the designation, Westerly Hospital earned a score of 98 out of a possible 100 across criteria, including comprehensive emergency care for patients under the age of 18; designated pediatric care coordinators; ongoing commitment to education and feedback for staff and emergency medical services agencies; and clearly defined, established care pathways for pediatric patients.

“The Pediatric Innovator designation reflects the extraordinary skill, training and dedication of our emergency department team,” said Dr. Nader Bahadory, director of emergency medicine at Westerly Hospital.

“We are thrilled to be recognized for our expertise in caring for children when they’re most vulnerable,” Bahadory continued. “Our clinical and support staff are highly trained and credentialed to care for children of all ages – from newborns and toddlers to adolescents and young adults.”

Westerly Hospital, a 125-bed facility, is owned by Connecticut-based Yale New Haven Health.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.