What does waning interest in buying electric vehicle mean for R.I.’s green goals?

By
-
INTEREST in buying a electric vehicle may be waning across, but state officials and data indicate that sentiment doesn't appear to be on the decline, at least not yet. / AP FILE PHOTO/NAM Y. HUH
INTEREST in buying a electric vehicle may be waning across, but state officials and data indicate that sentiment doesn't appear to be on the decline, at least not yet. / AP FILE PHOTO/NAM Y. HUH

Rhode Island is steadily plugging into the electric vehicle future – but it’s doing so against a backdrop of growing national hesitation. While the state continues to invest in EV infrastructure and policies to drive adoption, enthusiasm across the U.S. is cooling. A recent AAA survey shows only 18% of Americans are likely to buy

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Preparing for Success: Your Not-for-Profit Audit Season Guide

The days are getting longer, the sun is setting later, and the weather is starting…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display