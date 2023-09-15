What happened to Providence’s reparations initiative?

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Jim Vincent threw himself into the work when he was appointed to the Providence Municipal Reparations Commission in early 2022 because he saw an opportunity for justice. Vincent, a former president of the Providence branch of the NAACP, and 12 other commission members appointed by former Mayor Jorge O. Elorza and the City Council were…