Whole Foods Market planning store in Seekonk, near R.I. border

PROVIDENCE – Whole Foods Market Inc. is coming to Seekonk. Seekonk Town Planner John Aubin told WPRI-TV CBS 12 Tuesday that the company is halfway through the permitting process to build a location on Fall River Avenue at the site of the Clarion Inn and Dublin Rose restaurant, next to Interstate 195 and near the

Seekonk Town Planner John Aubin told WPRI-TV CBS 12 Tuesday that the company is halfway through the permitting process to build a location on Fall River Avenue at the site of the Clarion Inn and Dublin Rose restaurant, next to Interstate 195 and near the Rhode Island border.

Aubin told WPRI the company plans to raze the hotel and restaurant, which once was home to the local institution Eileen Darling's Restaurant, and build a 30,000- to 40,000-square-foot grocery store.

Aubin added that town officials have been working with Whole Foods for about a year and construction could start later this year.

A spokesperson for Whole Foods confirmed to WPRI that the Seekonk location is in development but did not provide any further details.

Whole Foods has three locations in Rhode Island, at 610 North Main St. and 261 Waterman St. in Providence, and 161 Sockanosset Cross Road in Cranston.