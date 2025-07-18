Will more R.I. charter schools see unionizing efforts?

By
-
ON THE MOVE: Some of the newest members of the Rhode Island Federation of Teachers and Health Professionals make their way through the halls of the charter school Paul Cuffee School in Providence. They include, in front from left, Robert Capellan, third grade teacher; Sara Lefrancois-Vickey, fifth grade teaching partner; and Hannah Baker, kindergarten teacher. In the next row, from left, is Allison Merrill, first grade teacher; Andrea Lahlum, second grade teacher; and Noah Provost, second grade teacher. In the back is Stacy Gale, fourth grade teacher, and blocked from view is Jennifer Bifulco, third grade teacher. PBN PHOTO/ELIZABETH GRAHAM
ON THE MOVE: Some of the newest members of the Rhode Island Federation of Teachers and Health Professionals make their way through the halls of the charter school Paul Cuffee School in Providence. They include, in front from left, Robert Capellan, third grade teacher; Sara Lefrancois-Vickey, fifth grade teaching partner; and Hannah Baker, kindergarten teacher. In the next row, from left, is Allison Merrill, first grade teacher; Andrea Lahlum, second grade teacher; and Noah Provost, second grade teacher. In the back is Stacy Gale, fourth grade teacher, and blocked from view is Jennifer Bifulco, third grade teacher. PBN PHOTO/ELIZABETH GRAHAM

Jeremy Sencer has been fielding an increased number of calls from charter school workers who are interested in unionizing, a surge that began after teachers at Paul Cuffee School in Providence voted to form a union. He doesn’t expect the interest to let up. “Over the next three years, you’ll see a wave of winning

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Healing Beyond the Surface: Expert Wound Care with Angela Fazio, RN, BSN, CWCN

Why specialized treatment matters more than you may realize. For millions of Americans, chronic wounds…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display