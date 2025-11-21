Will noise cameras in Providence be worth it?

By
-
PROVIDENCE WILL become the second Rhode Island city to install sound cameras that will initially issue warnings to owners of noisy vehicles. Picture is a red-light camera already installed in Providence. / PBN FILE PHOTO

Providence’s noise-camera pilot program is moving toward implementation in 2026, but questions about value, effectiveness and equity continue to stir debate. The $180,000 initiative aims to quiet city streets plagued by excessive vehicle noise – from loud exhaust systems to amplified car stereos. It’ll be another test of automated enforcement in a city that has

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Unlock AI Potential with High-Speed Connectivity

The rise of AI is reshaping businesses across the country and transforming processes and workflows…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR