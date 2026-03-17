Windstorm knocks out power for thousands of R.I. residents

Updated at 2:03 p.m.

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AS OF 2:01 p.m., 9,114 Rhode Island Energy customers were without power, according to the company’s power-outage map. The majority of those outages appeared west of Cranston. /PBN SCREENSHOT

PROVIDENCE – Power has been restored to most customers that were affected by the overnight rainstorm into early Tuesday morning that brought more than 60 mph winds to some parts of the state overnight. At 1:45 p.m., Rhode Island Energy said 35,000 of the 45,000 customers that lost power are now back online. This latest round of

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