Winter storm hits state with heavy snow, strong winds

PROVIDENCE – A powerful nor’easter moved through Rhode Island Tuesday, bringing heavy snow and strong wind gusts that affected travel and caused isolated power outages. A winter storm warning remains in effect until Tuesday evening with 8 inches of snow expected to fall over most of Rhode Island by 6 p.m. Northern parts of the

A winter storm warning remains in effect until Tuesday evening with 8 inches of snow expected to fall over most of Rhode Island by 6 p.m. Northern parts of the state could see 6 inches of snow due to the storm’s southward shift. Forecasts Monday called for as much as a foot of snow in that part of the state.

Some of the highest snowfall totals were forecast for parts of the northern suburbs of New York City, Connecticut, southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts could hit 60 mph off the Massachusetts coast and 40 mph in interior parts of southern New England.

Foster and Scituate saw the highest accumulation of snow in the state at 10 inches, according to the latest figures from the National Weather Service at 3:26 p.m. West Warwick saw totals of 8.5 inches of snow and West Greenwich reported 7 inches. Providence saw 5.8 inches of snow accumulation.

Gov. Daniel J. McKee had signed an executive order shuttering state government offices and banning tractor-trailer travel on all interstate highways and state roads, however that was lifted at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. McKee said he issued the tractor-trailer ban in coordination with Massachusetts, Connecticut and New York.

McKee said Monday that the state had 450 plows available and 60 tons of salt to combat the storm and Rhode Island Energy was bringing in an additional 75 line crews from out of state and adding an additional forestry crews to help with downed trees.

As of 3:24 p.m. Tuesday, 3,160 Rhode Island Energy customers were without power.

More than 1,200 flights were canceled before noon, mostly along the East Coast, but that is likely to spread west as the day goes on, according to The Associated Press. Some arrivals and departures were affected at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport. Passengers were advised to check with the airlines before heading to the airport.

Schools were canceled in Providence, Cranston and Warwick. Other districts such as North Providence, Central Falls and Bristol-Warren are holding classes remotely.

The University of Rhode Island, Rhode Island College, Brown University, Johnson & Wales University and Roger Williams University all canceled classes Tuesday.

Bryant University in Smithfield closed the campus, but classes will be held remotely. Wheaton College in Norton also advised staff and faculty to work remotely Tuesday and the college said professors will contact students on class plans for the day.

The Providence College men’s basketball game Tuesday evening at the Amica Mutual Pavilion will be held as scheduled. PC officials were awaiting word from the state on any travel bans being implemented for the storm that would impact the game’s status. However, with only the tractor-trailer truck travel ban in place by the state, the Friars’ game against St. John’s University will move forward, PC said.

Several local banks and credit unions, including BankNewport, Centreville Bank, Coastal1 Credit Union, Navigant Credit Union and The Washington Trust Co., also closed their locations Tuesday.

Ahead of the storm, Mass. Gov. Maura T. Healey told all nonessential executive branch employees not to report to work Tuesday. Boston schools were closing and a parking ban was in effect. Similar closures and bans were put in place in other cities and towns. Emergency officials had equipment in place to help keep roads clear.

In Connecticut, Gov. Ned Lamont ordered all executive branch office buildings closed to the public for the day.

“The timing of winter storm is of particular concern, especially considering that snowfall rates are expected to be heavy during the morning rush hour commute and continue through the afternoon,” Lamont said in a statement.

Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.