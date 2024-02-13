Winter storm hits state with heavy snow, strong winds

Updated at 4:32 p.m.

By
-
A PEDESTRIAN carries an umbrella while walking through the snow Tuesday in Providence. A winter storm warning remains in effect until Tuesday evening, with 8 inches of snow expected to fall over most of Rhode Island by 6 p.m. Northern parts of the state could see 6 inches of snow due to the storm’s southward shift. / AP PHOTO/DAVID GOLDMAN
A PEDESTRIAN carries an umbrella while walking through the snow Tuesday in Providence. A winter storm warning remains in effect until Tuesday evening, with 8 inches of snow expected to fall over most of Rhode Island by 6 p.m. Northern parts of the state could see 6 inches of snow due to the storm’s southward shift. / AP PHOTO/DAVID GOLDMAN

PROVIDENCE – A powerful nor’easter moved through Rhode Island Tuesday, bringing heavy snow and strong wind gusts that affected travel and caused isolated power outages. A winter storm warning remains in effect until Tuesday evening with 8 inches of snow expected to fall over most of Rhode Island by 6 p.m. Northern parts of the

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display