Winter storm warning: Parts of R.I. could see 4-7 inches of snow

PROVIDENCE – The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Providence, Kent, Bristol and Washington counties, as the region braces for a storm that could drop 4 to 7 inches of snow across most of the state by Tuesday afternoon.

Snow is expected to move into the state around 9 p.m. Monday, with the heaviest snowfall expected to arrive between midnight and 7 a.m., which will affect Tuesday morning’s commute. The snow is expected to lighten during the day as temperatures will rise just above freezing.

A winter weather advisory is in place for southeastern Newport County and southeastern Massachusetts from 7 p.m. Monday to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Snow accumulations there are expected to be between 2 and 4 inches by Tuesday afternoon with a mix to rain.

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley, Director of Public Works Patricia Coyne Fague and Providence Emergency Management Agency Director Clara Decerbo Monday warned city residents to take precautions.

“We are taking this storm seriously, pretreating our roads and preparing our staff to clear snow quickly and effectively throughout the night,” Smiley said. “Our goal is to ensure safe roads and that there are minimal impacts to the morning commute. We want to remind residents to exercise caution, sign up for CodeRED alerts and to reach out to us at 3-1-1 should they need support for any nonemergency issue.”

Additionally, PEMA has identified the following locations that will offer additional shelter capacity for people experiencing homelessness. These locations will be open 24/7 and accepting people beginning Monday night:

Crossroads RI : 160 Broad St., 401-521-2255

: 160 Broad St., 401-521-2255 Providence Rescue Mission : 627 Cranston St., 401-274-8861

: 627 Cranston St., 401-274-8861 Emmanuel House : 239 Public St., 401-421-7888

: 239 Public St., 401-421-7888 Cranston Street Armory, facilitated by Amos House: 310 Cranston St., 401-272-0220

With slippery travel conditions forecasted, AAA Northeast offers the following safe tips for drivers:

Stay home. If you really don’t have to go out, don’t. Even if you can drive well in bad weather, it’s better to avoid taking unnecessary risks by venturing out.

Drive slowly. Always adjust your speed down to account for lower traction when driving on snow or ice.

Accelerate and decelerate slowly. Apply the gas slowly to regain traction and avoid skids. Don’t try to get moving in a hurry and take time to slow down for a stoplight. Remember: it takes longer to slow down on icy roads.

Increase your following distance. Allow five to six seconds of following distance between your vehicle and any vehicle in front of you. This space allows you time to stop safely if the other driver brakes suddenly.

Know your brakes . Whether you have antilock brakes or not, keep the heel of your foot on the floor and use the ball of your foot to apply firm, steady pressure on the brake pedal. Don’t pump the brakes.

Don’t stop if you can avoid it. There’s a big difference in the amount of inertia it takes to start moving from a full stop versus how much it takes to get moving while still rolling. If you can slow down enough to keep rolling until a traffic light changes, do it.

Don’t power up hills. Applying extra gas on snow-covered roads just starts your wheels spinning. Try to get a little inertia going before you reach the hill and let that inertia carry you to the top. As you reach the crest of the hill, reduce your speed and proceed downhill slowly.

Don’t stop going up a hill. There’s nothing worse than trying to get moving up a hill on an icy road. Get some inertia going on a flat roadway before you take on the hill.

(Update: Comments from Providence city officials added in 4th, 5th and 6th paragraphs)