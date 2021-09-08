With IGT’s PlaySports, Oneida Nation becomes first tribe in Wisconsin to operate casino sports betting

PROVIDENCE – IGT Global Solutions Corp., a subsidiary of International Game Technology PLC, which has an office in Providence, announced that its PlaySports platform footprint is expanding into Wisconsin.

The development comes through an agreement to power sports betting at Oneida Casino on the Oneida Nation Reservation in Green Bay.

The Oneida Nation is the first tribe in Wisconsin to receive state approval to operate a sports betting program at a casino.

“IGT applauds the Oneida Nation for being the first tribe in Wisconsin to renegotiate its compact with the state and position themselves to reap the long-term benefits of deploying IGT’s world-class PlaySports solution,” said Enrico Drago, IGT PlayDigital senior vice president. “We’re committed to supporting Oneida’s sports betting vision and producing the highest-quality technology, solutions and services to successfully launch and sustain its sports betting operations.”

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.