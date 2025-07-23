Women & Infants announces more layoffs amid conflict with union

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced the week of July 28th. We are still looking for a few innovators.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Women & Infants Hospital cut two more positions earlier this week as its conflict with the union continues. The hospital immediately offered “comparable positions” at Women & Infants to the impacted employees, hospital spokesperson Mike Raia said in a statement Wednesday. Raia said the layoffs “don’t take effect for months” and affect “nonclinical

PROVIDENCE – Women & Infants Hospital cut two more positions earlier this week as its conflict with the union continues.

The hospital immediately offered “comparable positions” at Women & Infants to the impacted employees, hospital spokesperson Mike Raia said in a statement Wednesday.

Raia said the layoffs “don’t take effect for months” and affect “nonclinical positions.” He did not specify why the positions were cut.

The additional job cuts come after the hospital, operated by Care New England Health System, laid off 12 employees on May 15. Those layoffs

affecting “various departments,” came because the hospital was looking to cut costs as health care systems across the country are navigating “a period of significant change related to health care policy and funding,” Care New England spokesperson Doreen Gavigan previously said in a statement.

On July 9, to Shannon Sullivan, president and chief operating officer of the hospital, opposing the announced layoffs.

“Cutting these positions will directly undermine the quality of care that Women & Infants is known for providing,” lawmakers said in the letter, adding there has been no explanation of how care would be maintained after the layoff or how they would lead to meaningful cost savings. “Care New England has reported record profits for eight straight quarters and recently received a bond rating upgrade that strengthens its financial outlook. The state continues to provide significant public resources to help hospitals meet the needs of our communities. These resources should go toward stabilizing and supporting the workforce –not toward eliminating experienced staff.”

At the same time, Care New England and Service Employees International Union 1199 New England, a union representing more than 2,000 of its workers, have been at odds.

On July 18, Women & Infants

filed

an unfair labor practice in the U.S. National Labor Relations Board against the union over its representative’s “combative, disrespectful and disruptive behavior.”

On Wednesday, union members are holding an informational picket at Women & Infants to demand the health system “immediately cease its escalating anti-union, illegal tactics against workers at the expense of patient care.”

Melissa Blais, a union member and registered nurse in labor and delivery at Women & Infants, said the hospital has continued to “undermine our rights as union caregivers.” Also, Blais said the hospital’s unfair labor practice filing is breaking the law by issuing public statements that “threaten and intimidate workers.” Blais noted a National Labor Relations Board judge ruled against Women & Infants in an unfair labor practice trial last year.

However, Raia said the union’s “charged rhetoric and tactics of disruption” are straining the health care system.

“Their paid, professional organizers and lobbyists are putting politics ahead of patients,” Raia said.

Unionized workers at Women & Infants planned to strike in December 2024. But the strike was called off Dec. 4 after the hospital and union

ratified

a new agreement with “groundbreaking” wage increases.

Meanwhile, at Butler Hospital, union members are more than two months into an “indefinite” labor strike after contract negotiations stalled. Last week, the hospital

temporarily

shut down two psychiatric units because of staffing shortages caused by the strike.

It appears the strike is coming closer to a head as the hospital presented its “last, best, and final” offer to the union on July 11, Raia said.

On July 21, union members announced they are in the process of forming a counter proposal because they say the latest offer doesn’t boost wages or benefits enough for anyone who is not a mental health worker or nurse.

A spokesperson for Care New England did not immediately respond to request for comment on the letter. Raia said that one union employee has been affected by the layoffs under the most recent negotiated contract.