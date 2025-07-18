Women & Infants files unfair labor practice claim against union

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – The battle between Care New England and a union representing more than 2,000 of its workers continues.

On Friday, the health system filed an unfair labor practice with the U.S. National Labor Relations Board against

The filing states that SEIU 1199 “has failed and refused to bargain in good faith” with the hospital over the last six months.

However, Cassandra Goryl, senior director of human resources at Women & Infants, sent a letter to union leaders Thursday that paints a more tumultuous picture.

In the letter, obtained by Providence Business News, Goryl was following up on the “combative, disrespectful, and disruptive behavior” of the union members. She said "this behavior exceeds the boundaries of protected activity and violates the hospital’s workplace violence policy, code of conduct and collective bargaining agreements."

On July 10 at around 5:30 p.m., manager Jonna Toler’s office was “once again” stormed by about 10 hospital workers and union representatives. The group had disrupted a meeting during the incident and had to be asked three times to leave.

Then, on July 11, about five to six union representatives, including off-duty workers and those not employed at the hospital, barged in on a closed management meeting yelling. Security asked the group to leave. The workers continued yelling into the main hospital and shouted things like the hospital is “killing babies” while patients and visitors were checking in, Goryl said. This violates regulations requiring notice of all “duly authorized representatives of the union” who would be on site.

The same day, at around 12:30 p.m., about 10 to 12 union employees and representatives entered the kitchen demanding a meeting with the manager about a situation with an employee that happened earlier in the day.

These unannounced walk-ins have continued. When management asks union representatives to leave, the have been met with “resistance and refusal,” Goryl said.

Earlier this week, the union also posted “Missing” flyers with a hospital manager’s photo displayed. The manager shown on the flyer had taken authorized PTO for her wedding, said Mike Raia, spokesperson for the hospital.

On Friday morning, almost 24 union representatives stormed the hospital’s environmental services offices. Several workers on duty had left their posts to join the effort, causing delays in the hospital’s operating room, Raia said.

“SEIU’s overly aggressive tactics and cries for attention are unprofessional, disrespectful, and disruptive to the delivery of health care to Women & Infants’ patients. These efforts to intimidate hospital managers have put tremendous emotional stress on the hospital’s team members, including managers and other union employees,” Raia said in a statement. “We strive to have a constructive relationship with our labor partners, and that constructive relationship requires SEIU to engage in a more professional and respectful manner. Our team will no longer tolerate any of SEIU’s bullying or intimidating tactics that are designed to solely disrupt core hospital functions.”

A representative for the union did not immediately respond to PBN’s request for comment Friday.

The filing comes as union workers at Butler Hospital are about two months into an “indefinite” labor strike after contract negotiations stalled. Earlier this week, the hospital

temporarily

shut down two psychiatric units because of staffing shortages caused by the strike.

Workers at Women & Infants planned to strike in December 2024. But the strike was called off Dec. 4 after the hospital and union

ratified

a new agreement with “groundbreaking” wage increases.

On May 15 – the same day Butler workers started their strike – Women & Infants laid off 12 employees.

The layoffs, affecting “various departments,” came because the hospital was looking to cut costs as health care systems across the country are navigating “a period of significant change related to health care policy and funding,” Care New England spokesperson Doreen Gavigan said in a statement.

Goryl said the hospital expects the union to comply with the agreements and labor law, but should it not do so the medical facility would take steps necessary to "ensure the safety of its patients and staff and its ability to provide safe patient care."