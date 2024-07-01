Women & Infants re-designated as Baby-Friendly USA Hospital

PROVIDENCE – Women & Infants Hospital recently announced it has been re-designated as a Baby-Friendly USA Hospital.

This certification recognizes that the hospital practices all 10 “steps to successful breastfeeding” and the International Code of Marketing of Breast-milk substitutes.

“Women & Infants Hospital is proud to continue our designation as a Baby-Friendly USA Hospital. This is a significant achievement for our team who works so hard to maintain world-class care for our patients and families,” said Shannon Sullivan, president and chief operating officer of Women & Infants Hospital. “This re-designation shows our unwavering commitment to ensuring a healthy start for our newborns.”

The World Health Organization and the United Nations Children’s Fund launched the Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative, which is a global initiative to encourage and recognize the hospitals and birthing centers that offer a level of care for breastfeeding and promote the best, evidence-based feeding practices for all babies.

Women & Infants has held the designation since 2015.

Care New England Health System’s Kent County Memorial Hospital is also designated as a Baby-Friendly USA Hospital.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.