Women & Infants recognized as top U.S. hospital for perinatal care

PROVIDENCE – Women & Infants Hospital was ranked No. 17 in the United States on Money’s “2026 Best Hospitals for Maternity Care” report.

The annual ranking considers care before, during and after birth, the hospital noted in an announcement last week, as well as patient satisfaction, safety outcomes and accreditations.

“Women & Infants Hospital is honored to be recognized by Money for our maternity care services,” said Dr. Methodius G. Tuuli, interim president and chief of OB-GYN care at the hospital. “This achievement reflects the dedication of our entire team, who work tirelessly every day to provide the highest-quality care and support to the families we serve.”

Women & Infants was ranked third on Money’s “Best Hospitals for Maternity Care” report last year.

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No other hospitals in Rhode Island or Bristol County, Mass., were named to the 2026 ranking.

More than 80% of babies in Rhode Island are born at Women & Infants Hospital.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.