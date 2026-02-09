Women & Infants, Scholars Network launch new employment and loan repayment program

PROVIDENCE – A new program co-launched by Women & Infants Hospital and the Scholars Network will provide nursing students with an employment pipeline and educational financial assistance.

Nursing students who enroll in the Women & Infants Scholars Program commit to work at the hospital following their graduation and licensure and receive $45,000 in loan repayment assistance, which is spread over three years.

“At Women & Infants Hospital, developing the next generation of nursing leaders is one of our highest priorities,” said Kim Francis, senior vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer. “Through this program, we’re able to support promising students, engage with them early in their education and strengthen our workforce in ways that help ensure exceptional care for the patients and communities we serve.

“By supporting students early in their journey, we help shape confident, capable health care leaders of the future,” she added. “This program reflects our belief in strong partnerships that empower learners while making a lasting impact on the communities we care for.”

In addition to providing nursing students with financial assistance, the Women & Infants Scholars Program also helps the hospital address staffing shortages for registered nurses and advanced practice nurses, which extend throughout the U.S.

The Sholars Network is a health care talent recruitment and loan repayment model created by Noodle, a New York-based education administrator service provider.

Women & Infants Hospital is owned and operated by Care New England Health System.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.