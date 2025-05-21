Womxn Project Education Fund receives $200K anonymous grant for nonprofit’s new permanent home

PROVIDENCE – The Womxn Project Education Fund has received a $200,000 gift from an anonymous donor to help the organization establish a new permanent headquarters within the city.

The nonprofit advocates for reproductive and LGBTQ+ rights across Rhode Island. Womxn Project says the new headquarters will serve as a central hub for the nonprofit’s activities, including providing support and materials to other activist groups and hosting artivism and maker days.

“It has been a long journey from our grassroots beginnings to establishing real roots in Providence,” Womxn Project Executive Director Jocelyn Foye said in a statement. “Our focus on bodily autonomy has never been clearer, the stakes never higher, and our rights more fragile. This gift is a promise to the community that [the nonprofit] will remain here, working to defend and expand rights for everyone in Rhode Island. We understand the responsibility we have to be stewards of this meaningful gift.”

